Crews contain structure fire on Fort Myers Beach

Fire crews successfully put out a structure fire on Fort Myers Beach along Estero Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and crews were able to contain the fire around noon.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started. No one was hurt.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson