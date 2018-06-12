Charlotte County activists stage ‘die-in’ on Pulse shooting anniversary

As Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, groups of students staged die-in demonstrations across the nation to protest gun violence.

Dozens of people laid on the ground outside of Congressman Tom Rooney’s office in remembrance of the 49 people fatally shot.

Organizers made the die-in last 12 minutes long, or 720 seconds, to symbolize every life lost to gun violence since the nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016.

Student activist and leader of “Charlotte County Change,” Liana Hubbard, was among those who laid in silence.

“We want to send the message that it is not acceptable to not care,” Hubbard said. “It is not acceptable to have two years of in-action after the largest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history.”

Rooney sent the following message to WINK News in response to the demonstration:

“I think it’s great people are exercising their constitutional rights.”

While Rooney is serving his last term in office, Hubbard said activists like her hope other politicians take notice and hear their voice.

“We want to show that we will not stand for it, that our community will not stand for it and that if you continue to do nothing we will vote you out,” Hubbard said.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Katherine Viloria