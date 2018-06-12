Reward increases to $8K for information on April killing in North Naples

A reward increased to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of a person responsible for the killing of an 82-year-old man, a spokesperson for Collier County said Tuesday.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association offered an additional $5,000 to a previous $3,000 reward, according to a county spokesperson.

Karl George Lievense was found dead around 2:30 p.m. on April 9 at his business 5129 Castello Drive, according to a county spokesperson.

Lievense was a business broker at The Integrated Companies who gathered investors for business ventures, according to detectives. His dealings included mobile home parks in Michigan, energy-based enterprises in Texas and a proposal for a movie to be filmed in Collier County.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives cited the time and location of the crime as a possibility someone could have information relating to the case.

Homicide section detective Thom Cullen urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Even if someone thinks the information they have is not significant, we want to talk to them,” Cullen said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300, or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward.

Writer: Rachel Ravina