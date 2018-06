Water main break affects portion of Country Club Blvd in Cape Coral

Crews were able to restore services after a potable water main break happened at 2526 Country Club Boulevard early Monday morning.

Country Club Blvd. was affected between Veteran’s Parkway and SE 10th Street around 4:00 a.m.

The City of Cape Coral posted precautionary boil water notices in the areas affected and residents have been notified.