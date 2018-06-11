FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. With just weeks to go before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim are expected to hold their first-ever summit, Pyongyang on Sunday, May 6, 2018, criticized what it called “misleading” claims that Trump’s policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove the North to the negotiating table. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

Trump and Kim to kick off summit with one-on-one meeting

Published: June 11, 2018 5:54 AM EDT
Updated: June 11, 2018 5:55 AM EDT

President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will start their historic summitwith a one-on-one session with only their translators. U.S. officials have said the leaders will meet for privately before holding an expanded bilateral meeting with their respective advisers.

Officials remain uncertain what will come out of Tuesday’s unprecedented summit, the first of its kind between a sitting U.S. president and the leader of North Korea.

Mr. Trump has said he wants to strike a deal to get the North to give up its nuclear weapons, but he has sought to lower expectations for the meeting, saying it may be the start of a long process.

This came after a flurry of tweets about disputes over U.S. trading partners, writing that “we must put the American worker first”:

