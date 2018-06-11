Teens arrested for burglary, theft at Cape Harbour Marina

Another person was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary and theft at the Cape Harbour Marina, the Cape Coral Police Department said Monday.

The two teens are facing charges of grand theft auto, felony criminal mischief and theft of a fire extinguisher, according to police.

A victim reported his ATV stolen on May 28 from the parking garage at Cape Harbour Marina on 5828 Cape Harbour Dive, police said. Surveillance video showed three suspects taking the ATV and damaging it at the barrier gate.

The suspects also allegedly entered several boats and took four fire extinguishers that belonged to the marina, discharged them inside of a boat and threw them into the canal, according to the police.

A 16-year-old boy was previously arrested on May 31, police said. The secondary investigation led to the arrest of the 15-year-old boy.

There is an ongoing investigation and search for the third suspect involved, according to police.