Suspect sought in theft from Punta Gorda Walmart

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a theft at a Walmart on Taylor Road, the Punta Gorda Police Department said Monday.

The suspect is accused of stealing an iPad from the Walmart on 5001 Taylor Road, according to police. Following the incident, the suspect left in a white mini van with a roof rack and rear bumper rack.

Anyone with information should call Lieutenant Detective Cochran at 941-575-5527. Tipsters can also call at Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS and callers with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY / PLEASE SHARE: The individual in this photo is wanted in reference to a grand theft of an iPad from… Posted by Punta Gorda Police Department on Monday, June 11, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina