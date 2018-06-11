Stoneman Douglas drama department performs at Tony Awards

Students from the drama department at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, stunned the crowd at Sunday night’s Tony Awards with their tear-jerking performance of “Seasons of Love.” They took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to sing the classic song from the musical “Rent.”

As soon as the dozen or so students finished their last line, the hundreds in attendance rose for a standing ovation.

Tony Awards 2018: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students perform Rent's "Seasons of Love," get standing ovation https://t.co/qfEBjbtSEl pic.twitter.com/gIeQfLag7V — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 11, 2018

The high school students did their rendition moments after teacher Melody Herzfeld from the same campus received an award Sunday night. She was the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, according to the Tony Awards. Herzfeld was recognized as saving dozens of lives when a former student opened fire on Valentine’s Day in a nearby building – killing 17 people.

You can watch Herzfeld’s acceptance speech in the YouTube video below.

Author: Peter Martinez, CBS News