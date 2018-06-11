Passengers say RSW flight canceled without warning, leaving some stranded

A couple is finally on their way to Colorado after getting stranded in Southwest Florida. They say their Frontier Airlines flight out of RSW got canceled and it was going to take two days for them to get home.

The couple was given some money to re-book another flight, but passengers say it didn’t cover the full cost of the new flight. And they weren’t given any food or hotel vouchers.

“I was disgusted. I mean it’s totally unprofessional and it’s the last time I’ll fly with Frontier,” said Bonita Springs resident Jim Mulryan.

And other passengers on board that canceled flight were also angered by the entire experience.

“Unprepared, they were unprepared and they were unorganized like it didn’t seem like they had anything put in place,” said visitor Avery Galleeos.

Frontier canceled the flight to Denver Sunday night without any explanation and a notice two hours before the flight was to take off.

“No one was showing up and a lot of people were just waiting. We don’t know what to do. They didn’t know what to do either,” Galleeos said. “We had to pay about an extra $50 plus the cost of checking our bag so it was maybe an extra $80 to $100.”

If an airline cancels on you for reasons within its control, such as maintenance and service issues, as a passenger, you do have rights.

Regulations require the airline to refund and find you another seat, regardless of the airline at no additional cost. It’s also required to provide a cash compensation of about $1,300.

“There were lots of young kids there too who were very upset. They probably wanted to be home. They probably needed food. I had to go to work today and that’s out of the question so that’s a day of pay that’s gone,” Galleeos said.

And if you’re delayed until the next day, airlines must also pay for a meal and lodging.

“It just sets everyone back a lot of money. It’s a little thing for the airline maybe, but it sets people back a lot,” Galleeos said.

Roughly 80 people were scheduled on that canceled flight. Thankfully, some were able to fly out Monday.

Frontier has not yet responded to WINK News’ request for comment.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown