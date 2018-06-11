Man found guilty in quadruple homicide to be sentenced Monday

A 22-year-old man who was found guilty Friday three people in August 2015 will be sentenced Monday.

Bryan Hyde, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder in the death of his aunt Dorla Pitts, then 37, cousin Starlette Pitts, then 17, and Starlette’s boyfriend Michael Kelly Jr, then 19.

Hyde’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

