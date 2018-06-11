FORT MYERS

Lois Riess to appear in court for arraignment Monday

Published: June 11, 2018 5:15 AM EDT
Updated: June 11, 2018 5:16 AM EDT

Lois Riess will enter a plea before a judge in her arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

Riess made a first appearance on June 7 where she heard new charges of first-degree murder.

MORE: Lois Riess has first appearance on new first-degree murder charges

The 56-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, then killing a woman in April on Fort Myers Beach.

Riess’ arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

COMPLETE COVERAGELois Riess Trial

 

Reporter:Chris Grisby
Writer:Emily Luft
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media