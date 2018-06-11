Lois Riess to appear in court for arraignment Monday

Lois Riess will enter a plea before a judge in her arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

Riess made a first appearance on June 7 where she heard new charges of first-degree murder.

The 56-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, then killing a woman in April on Fort Myers Beach.

Riess’ arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Emily Luft