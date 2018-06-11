Convicted felon holds children hostage after shooting Orlando officer, police say

An Orlando police officer suffered a “very serious and significant injury” late Sunday when he was shot while responding to a domestic violence dispute at an apartment complex, where a standoff with hostages is underway, Chief John Mina said.

Orlando police swarmed the Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive off Kirkman Road near Universal Orlando, and a standoff still going on with a man who has barricaded himself while holding four children, who are ages 1, 6, 10 and 11, Mina said.

Mina later named Gary Lindsey Jr. as the man accused of shooting Officer Kevin Valencia.

Valencia, who is in his late 20s, underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Mina said. On Monday, he was in critical condition. Valencia has been with the agency for less than two years.

According to Mina, Lindsey’s girlfriend called police, met them near the complex and said her boyfriend had beaten her. As officers made contact with the man outside the apartment, gunfire was exchanged and Valencia was struck, Mina said.

Two of the children being held hostage are the suspect’s, and two are his girlfriend’s, police said.

At 11:45 pm, OPD responded to a domestic violence call at the Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive. The suspect fired shots, striking one of our officers. pic.twitter.com/W6lryLW7gk — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2018

A couple who lives in a nearby apartment said they heard police say, “Open the door,” before four shots were fired.

“We’re hoping for prayers from our community for our officer’s full recovery,” Mina said. “It’s hard. It’s very traumatic when one of your officers is shot in the line of duty.”

At least one OPD officer fired at the suspect, but it’s not known if the man was shot, Mina said.

“We have spoken with (Lindsey) a couple of times, and he’s hung up the phone a couple of times,” Mina said.

Dozens of officers at Kirkman and Windhover, in response to call. Reports of officer involved situation, where officer may be hurt. Working to confirm. #News6 crew also headed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/v7MRAeOCH2 — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) June 11, 2018

Lindsey is a convicted felon, Mina added. Criminal records show Lindsey is currently on supervised probation for an arson conviction in Volusia County.

Lindsey has been arrested four times for violating his probation in the Volusia arson charge, records show.

“My main concern is the safety and well-being of the children,” Mina said.

Orlando police said Lindsey has not threatened the hostages and they still believe this can come to a peaceful resolution.

Officers evacuated nearby units of the complex in the middle of the night, and some residents, many wearing pajamas, stood in nearby restaurant parking lots.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will launch an investigation, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

We’re at @orlandohealth where there is a very large presence from @OrlandoPolice. Right now we’re working to find out if an officer was injured and if it is related to a large crime scene off Kirkman Rd. pic.twitter.com/NCRod00Xtv — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 11, 2018

The shooting took place in the same area where Orlando police Officer William Anderson was struck by a suspect’s vehicle and severely injured in July 2015.

Edward Kelty, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with running over Anderson.

There are a number of resources available for victims of domestic abuse. The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is available 24 hours a day at 800−799−7233.

Author: WKMG