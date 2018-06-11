Collier officials hope to fix gaping hole on US 41 by Wednesday

Crews are working around the clock to patch up a huge hole in Naples. It opened Sunday, creating a headache for drivers.

It happened at the intersection of US 41 and Guilford Road north of Rattlesnake Hammock Road.

The problem began when water started spouting out of a pipe, creating a hole the size of a swimming pool in the middle of the road.

“It’s the size of the swimming pool. Okay people, don’t go on this road,” said driver Teri Carpenter. “I’m really in shock, it’s horrible.”

Collier County says the 16-inch irrigation pipe that burst was more than 25 years old. They say it’s probably what caused the entire mess.

Drivers say closing a lane down on each side while crews work is going to cause some serious headaches.

“It’s going to be an absolute zoo come rush hour. This is one place you do not want to be around,” Carpenter said.

Businesses in the area agree too.

“Every day here just on a regular day rush hour is always backed up so I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like today,” said business owner Bob Tiffany.

But some counter that slower traffic could actually be a good thing.

“If anything, the slow traffic is just going to slow down and see our business a little better,” said business owner Neil Hyde.

The county hopes to have the hole filled and road fixed by Wednesday morning.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Erica Brown