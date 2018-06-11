Cape Coral man gets life for sexual battery, molestation of child

A 57-year-old man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for sex crimes against a child, the state attorney’s office said.

Blaine Edward Williams was previously found guilty of two counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, according to the state attorney’s office. He was also sentenced to 15 years for lewd or lascivious battery.

He received three life sentences that will be served concurrently, the state attorney’s office said. Williams was convicted after a three-day trial in May.

Williams sexually abused, molested and raped the victim, starting when she was 6 years old, according to the state attorney’s office. She reported the abuse to a school guidance counselor in 2016 when she was 12 years. The counselor then reported it to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim testified during the trial, and provided a statement at Monday’s sentencing, the state attorney’s office said.

