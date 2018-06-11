NAPLES

Fatal traffic crash shuts down SB lanes of US 41 in Naples

Published: June 11, 2018 7:56 AM EDT
Updated: June 11, 2018 10:01 AM EDT

A fatal crash has shutdown all southbound lanes of US 41 at Gulf Park Drive Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a portion of US 41 will be shutdown for some time to address the accident. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

Writer:Emily Luft
