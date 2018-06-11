Fatal traffic crash shuts down SB lanes of US 41 in Naples

A fatal crash has shutdown all southbound lanes of US 41 at Gulf Park Drive Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a portion of US 41 will be shutdown for some time to address the accident. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

UPDATE @0745

Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatality & one patient has been flown out as a trauma alert via Lee Flight. There will be significant traffic delays in the area. Please avoid.

As of 0724

North Collier Fire is on scene of serious crash on Tamiami Tr and Gulf Park Dr https://t.co/DNlpLK6FjD — North Collier Fire (@NCFRPio) June 11, 2018

Writer: Emily Luft