Voters to decide in November on future of greyhound racing in FL

A crucial amendment could soon put an end to greyhound racing in Florida if passed on this year’s November ballot.

One local greyhound adoption group—Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions, Inc.—says if the amendment passes, jobs would be lost and hundreds of dogs would be forced to be put up for adoption.

And now, that group is taking to the streets to make sure people are informed.

“If they ban greyhound racing, I think you’re going to lose a wonderful breed of dogs because I think they’ll just go by the wayside and nobody will want to take them anymore,” said Ken Squires with Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions, Inc.

Supporters of the amendment say greyhound racing is outdated and costs too much to regulate.

If Amendment 13 passes, greyhound racing could be phased out by the end of 2020.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown