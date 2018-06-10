Vehicle crash with injuries shuts down lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard Sunday

A vehicle crash with injuries blocked the westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard Sunday night near the I-75 interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Orange River Road. It is unclear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or what the extent of the injuries are.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Trust WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Writer: Erica Brown