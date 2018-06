SWFL swims for good cause at Park to Pier Swim

Southwest Florida swimmers will get an early morning workout for a good cause Sunday at Park to Pier Swim.

The 2.4-mile race starts at 8 a.m. at Lowdermilk Park on 1301 North Gulf Shore Blvd.

Participants will then swim from the park to Naples Pier. Proceeds from the race benefit Gulf Coast Runners, an organization that strives to help with local high school scholarships.

Registration for the event has since closed.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel