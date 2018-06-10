Sinkhole in Collier County shuts down lanes of US 41

An apparent sinkhole has shut down lanes of US 41 in Collier County.

The incident is impacting all eastbound lanes around Guilford Road. The sinkhole apparently formed from a burst pipe early Sunday morning.

TrafficAlert: All eastbound lanes of 41 still shut down at Guilford Rd from earlier burst pipe that caused a sinkhole. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) June 10, 2018

#TrafficAlert: 41 at Guilford Rd – all eastbound lanes closed due to a sinkhole. Westbound down to 2 lanes. Use alternate route. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) June 10, 2018