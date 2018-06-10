WINK News
NAPLES

Sinkhole in Collier County shuts down lanes of US 41

Published: June 10, 2018 8:08 PM EDT

An apparent sinkhole has shut down lanes of US 41 in Collier County.

The incident is impacting all eastbound lanes around Guilford Road. The sinkhole apparently formed from a burst pipe early Sunday morning.

WINK News

Trust WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media