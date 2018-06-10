Pit bull helps save California family from house fire

A pit bull in Stockton, California is being credited with saving the lives of a woman and her infant daughter after their home caught fire early Sunday morning.

As flames ate away at a fourplex, Nana Chaichanhda said, she was awakened by their 8-month-old pit bull Sasha banging on the door.

“I open it and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy and I was like, ‘OK, this is weird. This is not like her,'” Chaichanhda said.

The woman quickly noticed her cousin’s building was on fire and raced into a bedroom to grab her 7-month-old daughter, but Sasha was already holding the infant in her mouth by the child’s diaper and was dragging her to safety.

“She had already had my baby by the diaper and was dragging her off the bed. I was like, oh my gosh, what are you doing?” Chaichanhda said.

The Stockton Fire Department says the cause is still under investigation.

Author: News 4 Jax