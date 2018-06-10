Motorcycle crash blocks Gilchrist Bridge in Punta Gorda

A motorcycle crash Sunday shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 on the Gilchrist Bridge, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

PLEASE RT: We are currently working a motorcycle accident on the Gilchrist Bridge (US 41 Southbound). The bridge is currently closed while the accident is being investigated. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/SBOBP5bvRI — Punta Gorda Police Department (@pgpdfl) June 10, 2018

The bridge is closed while authorities conduct an investigation, according to police. Drivers should find an alternative route.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck were unclear.