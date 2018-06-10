PUNTA GORDA

Motorcycle crash blocks Gilchrist Bridge in Punta Gorda

Published: June 10, 2018 2:43 PM EDT

A motorcycle crash Sunday shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 on the Gilchrist Bridge, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

The bridge is closed while authorities conduct an investigation, according to police. Drivers should find an alternative route.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck were unclear.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media