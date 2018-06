Jackson Odell, “The Goldbergs” actor, dead at 20

The Los Angeles County coroner is investigating the death of actor Jackson Odell. The 20-year-old was found unresponsive Friday at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana, Lt. Rudy Molano said Sunday.

Odell was in the 2011 film “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” and had a recurring role in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs” as Ari Caldwell. He also appeared in episodes of “Modern Family” and “Arrested Development.”

Odell was also a singer-songwriter who had several songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the film “Forever My Girl,” which came out earlier this year.

Molano said an autopsy should be completed within the next couple days.

“He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul,” his family said in a statement Sunday. “He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

