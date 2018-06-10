Collier man accused of attacking man with disabilities at Marco restaurant

A Collier County man is in jail after he allegedly beat up a man with cerebral palsy at a restaurant on Marco Island. The attack appeared to be unprovoked.

Deputies noticed a cut on the back of the victim’s head, and he even said his teeth were knocked out of place after the attack.

Deputies arrested Terrel Olson, 31, for the alleged attack that took place Saturday morning at Nacho Mama’s on Collier Boulevard.

Olson was located a few blocks away from the restaurant where the victim reported the incident.

The police report says the victim was kicked from behind and fell forward, smacking his face on the table.

WINK News is working to get more information from managers at the restaurant.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown