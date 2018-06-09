SWFL to race across Calusa Blueway for good cause

Dozens of boaters, skiers and kayakers will race on Saturday across the Calusa Blueway in Fort Myers Beach for a good cause.

The 2018 Battle on the Blueway event benefits Lee County Special Olympics and will feature two distance races, a kids’ and special Olympics race and multiple vendors.

The family-oriented event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crescent Beach Family Park on 1100 Estero Boulevard.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: WINK News