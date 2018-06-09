Fort Myers Beach
SWFL to race across Calusa Blueway for good cause
Dozens of boaters, skiers and kayakers will race on Saturday across the Calusa Blueway in Fort Myers Beach for a good cause.
The 2018 Battle on the Blueway event benefits Lee County Special Olympics and will feature two distance races, a kids’ and special Olympics race and multiple vendors.
The family-oriented event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crescent Beach Family Park on 1100 Estero Boulevard.
For more information, click here.