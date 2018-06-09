Scattered storms, hot & humid for Saturday

There will be a high of 92 degrees with scattered storms for Saturday, according to WINK News Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“If you have any beach plans, put on that sunscreen and keep your umbrella nearby,” Silverang said.

Isolated storms are expected to develop along Interstate 75 around 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. across Southwest Florida, according to Silverang.

For Sunday, rain is expected during the second half of the day.

View an hourly forecast here.