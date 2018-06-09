Everblades set to face Eagles in Game 7 of Kelly Cup finals
The Florida Everblades are one victory away from bringing home that Kelly Cup trophy.
Game 7 of the Kelly Cup finals starts at 7 p.m. Saturday between the Everblades and Colorado Eagles.
The Blades had the series lead going into Game 6 on Wednesday in Colorado, but dropped the game 4-2.
They look to bounce back tonight in front of a sold-out home crowd in Germain Arena.
You can catch a preview of the game on WINK News at 6, followed by the game recap with post-game reactions on WINK News at 11.
Trust WINK Sports’ Andrew Keesee and Melinda Lee to bring you the latest developments.
