Everblades can’t overcome late goal, lose Kelly Cup Game 7

The Florida Everblades were so close to bringing home some serious hardware, but fell short Saturday night.

The Blades and Eagles stayed close during most of Game 7 of the Kelly Cup finals, but Colorado pulled off a late goal in the last three minutes to seal the deal.

The final score was 3-2 Eagles.

The loss came in front of a sold-out Germain Arena.

WINK Sports’ Andrew Keesee was in the middle of the action and has a full game recap, along with post-game reactions.

1 of 4

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown