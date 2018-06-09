Everblades can’t overcome late goal, lose Kelly Cup Game 7
The Florida Everblades were so close to bringing home some serious hardware, but fell short Saturday night.
The Blades and Eagles stayed close during most of Game 7 of the Kelly Cup finals, but Colorado pulled off a late goal in the last three minutes to seal the deal.
The final score was 3-2 Eagles.
The loss came in front of a sold-out Germain Arena.
WINK Sports’ Andrew Keesee was in the middle of the action and has a full game recap, along with post-game reactions.
