City of Cape Coral working to repair hurricane-damaged sea walls

Southwest Florida is still working to recover from Hurricane Irma, despite nine months passing since it hit.

The City of Cape Coral continues work to repair damaged sea walls. However, neighbors are complaining about the noise and construction, leading the city to come up with a new solution.

“Since there has been so much damage here in the Cape, we were put on a list, and it’s been six or seven months since they could finally get to us,” said resident Tom Wright.

Sea wall construction is a lengthy process that has been in the works since the hurricane struck, but the city and contractors are coming together to make the process run smoother.

“Just recently the city called us to get us contractors together and they let us know that they were moving forward and that something was happening. They were trying to help us out,” said resident Jimmy Williamson.

So far, three city-owned properties have been highlighted as potential spaces to use to repair the sea walls instead of vacant lots. Williamson said one of those places could be across from Horton Park.

Cape Coral did not confirm they’ll definitely use those sites to fix the sea walls, but they said they were looking into it.

WINK News reporter Morgan Rynor has the full story in the clip above.

Writer: Erica Brown