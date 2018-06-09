60 people sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon from Walmart, Kroger

A salmonella outbreak in five Midwestern states has been linked to pre-cut melon sold at Walmart and Kroger stores, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far 60 people have been infected with 32 cases confirmed in Michigan alone, WILX reported.

Including Michigan, the outbreak, which started around the end of April, has spread into Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Anyone who bought pre-cut melon or any items containing pre-cut melon from Walmart or Kroger stores is urged to throw the product away.

Whole melons are not part of the outbreak.

More than a million cases of salmonella are reported every year, causing 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths, according to the CDC. Food is the main source of contamination.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and can last up to a week.

Author: WJAX