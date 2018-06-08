‘Wasting away in Margaritaville’: resort coming soon to SWFL

Get ready to waste away on Fort Myers Beach!

A Margaritaville resort will set up shop on Fort Myers Beach in an area right off the Matanzas Pass Bridge. It’s part of the controversial-but-passed TPI resort project on the island.

General plans for the resort will remain the same, but the new official name has people imagining what the Jimmy Buffet beach-inspired hotel will be like.

The developer just signed a licensing agreement, so while the name will switch to “Margaritaville Resort”, TPI Hospitality will still own and operate the property.

Visitors can expect a Landshark Beach Club, a beach side Landshark Bar and Grille, a Coconut Telegraph Coffee Shop and a pedestrian bridge at the new resort.

“Lot of changes. We’re very curious about all this. You know we love times square and all that so it’ll be interesting to see actually and how long it takes to do the development,” said resident Wendy Bell.

And already, the new name is catching on fast.

“It’s gotta be good for the economy here right? I mean people will come. They come anyways but sounds fun. It’s gonna happen,” said visitor Scott Sotebeer.

The resort is now expected to break ground in December and complete construction by 2021.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown