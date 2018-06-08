SWFL helping victims of volcano eruption in Guatemala

Smoke and ash continue to spew from Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano after Sunday’s deadly eruption.

Satellite images show a town buried and nearly obliterated by the eruption. But now SWFL is coming together to help the victims of the terrible disaster.

More than 100 are confirmed dead while hundreds of other people are still missing following the eruption.

An effort spearheaded by the Chamber of Commerce of Guatemala is helping the victims, and it’s stationed in Fort Myers.

Representatives are requesting clothing donations at this time. Volunteers will personally deliver those donated goods in a few weeks, making sure they get to the people who need them the most.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made a sizable donation to the group Friday.

If you’d like to help, you can visit the chamber’s website here.

Writer: Erica Brown