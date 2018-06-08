SWFL company donates roof, air conditioner to WWII vet in need after Irma

A roofing company is helping a 93-year-old World War II veteran, whose house was at risk of being condemned after Hurricane Irma.

Ralph Hauser and his wife have lived in the same house on Central Avenue for over 60 years. But after the storm hit Southwest Florida, Hauser’s roof was severely damaged and covered in mold.

Crown Roofing announced Thursday it would not only replace Hauser’s roof, but also provide him with a brand new air conditioning unit.

“With him being a veteran and giving to our livelihood and taking care of our families abroad and locally … it really meant a lot to us and the company to give back, and that’s what we really wanted to do,” said Doug Clark, of Crown Roofing.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria