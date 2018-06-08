Side hustles: How a SWFL mom makes extra cash

Looking to make some extra money? Side hustles, or a second job, are becoming more popular and people are getting creative with them.

Full time mom, wife and trauma nurse, Melissa Beck says her kids are getting expensive and decided to do something about it.

Her side hustle of choice? Teaching floral arrangement classes.

“This is my opportunity set aside money for retirement, fun activities.”

The company Beck works for, Alice’s Table, has a concept similar to paint nights.

Attendees buy a ticket and instead of learning how to paint, learn how to create a floral masterpiece.

Events are around two hours and usually take place in a restaurant.

“We teach everybody how to be able to put the arrangements together so that when they get to the local grocery store or wholesaler, they can be able to do the exact same thing on a little budget,” Beck said.

Between marketing and teaching, Beck estimates she spends anywhere from 10 to 20 hours a week working her side hustle.

Her income is determined by class ticket sales.

“A typical party for us is usually anywhere between 10-15 people and the ticket prices are about $65.”

She says start up costs can be expensive, but calls it an investment.

A portion of the money she makes goes back to Alice’s Table and another portion covers costs. The rest, she keeps.

“You can probably make anywhere from $200 after expenses are paid to about $800.”

Beck, who official title is an event executive, chooses to give a portion of her profits to the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

If you have a side hustle you’d like to share with WINK News, send us a message on the WINK News Facebook page.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: WINK News