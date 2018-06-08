Port Charlotte man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn

A 56-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Everett Grubb, of Port Charlotte, was arrested after an investigation took place in May 2016 into his online file-sharing activities, the sheriff’s office said.

Three laptops were seized from Grubb’s home, on the 21000 block of Randall Avenue, with 140 inappropriate thumbnail photos of child pornography and 481 downloaded child pornography images and videos, the sheriff’s office said.

Grubb entered an open plea deal on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of sex offender probation, the sheriff’s office said.

He faces charges on one count of computer pornography and ten counts of possession of child pornography.