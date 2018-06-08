Man killed in Hendry County motorcycle crash

A Cape Coral man is dead after flipping his motorcycle on State Road 80 Thursday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Manuel Rangel, 32, of Cape Coral was driving a motorcycle east on SR 80 in Hendry County when he lost control of the vehicle on a left curve in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The front corner of the motorcycle hit the guardrail and Rangel was thrown into the canal on the south side of SR 80, FHP said.

Rangel was wearing a helmet but he died due to his injuries at the scene of the accident, according to the FHP.