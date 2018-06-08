Collier County

Crews work to extinguish brush fires in Collier County

Published: June 8, 2018 6:57 PM EDT
Updated: June 8, 2018 7:01 PM EDT

Crews are working to extinguish two brush fires in Collier County, according to the Florida Forest Service.

A 5-acre brush fire on 52nd Avenue Southeast and Miller canal was 80 percent contained as of 7 p.m. and a separate 80-acre fire on 68th Avenue Southeast and Merritt Boulevard was five percent contained, fire officials said.

