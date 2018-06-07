Stolen trailer, firearms, drugs found during search of Lehigh residence

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Lehigh Acres after a search warrant at a residence.

Detectives found three trailer bags belonging to stolen utility trailers, a stolen utility trailer, firearms and ammunition and 216.6 grams of marijuana at the residence.

Miguel Hernandez, 43, and Dusty Hernandez, 29, were both arrested.

Miguel Hernandez has been charged with Marijuana Possession (over 20 grams) and two counts of Possession of a Weapon/Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

Dusty Hernandez has been charged with Larceny (Grand Theft less than $5000) and Dealing in Stolen Property.

Writer: Erica Brown