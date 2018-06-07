State of FL could decide fate of Cape Romano Domes

An iconic Southwest Florida landmark may soon be getting a new owner.

They are the “dome homes of Cape Romano”, which sit south of Marco Island. For years, the structures have been entangled in a messy controversy, but now their fate could be handed over to the state of Florida.

Embarking from the Goodland Boat Park, it’s only a 20 minute boat ride to the Cape Romano Domes.

The domes were built in 1981 and once served as someone’s self-sustaining solar powered vacation home.

But the six domes that were once part of land are now off shore, and two of them are under water, compared to just one before Hurricane Irma struck the area.

The domes are uninhabitable, covered in graffiti and are now a popular fishing spot for locals.

They were bought in 2005 with the hope of being restored, but weather prevented that from happening. Instead, they’ve become an icon on SWFL waters and local groups have stated their desire to sink the domes and turn them into an artificial reef.

But now, the state of Florida might be in charge of their fate.

They’ll use new technology to determine whether the domes are on “sovereign submerged lands.” And if they are, then the state will take control of the unique landmark.

But for the time being, the four remaining domes will stand their ground and stay right where they are.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown