Small plane makes emergency landing on I-75 near Gainesville

A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reports. Northbound traffic was blocked when the incident took place around noon local time.

Alachua County Fire Rescue told local media the plane suffered mechanical issues and the pilot couldn’t return to the airport.

Dramatic footage posted to social media shows the plane just about to make the landing on the interstate:

VIDEO: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-75, just south of Gainesville. 🎥: Voradet Thep pic.twitter.com/PyLDBe99mn — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) June 7, 2018

WKMG-TV reports there were no injuries and traffic in the area was moving slowly.

Author: CBS News/WKMG