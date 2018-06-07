Small plane crashes in Englewood; no injuries reported

A small plane crashed Thursday along Jamestown Avenue, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot was trying to leave from Buchan Airport, according to preliminary information from the sheriff’s office. The plane was significantly damaged, but no one was injured.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Federal authorities will investigate the wreck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Detectives are responding to a crashed aircraft along Jamestown Avenue in Englewood. Preliminary information indicates… Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 7, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina