Proposed mining project stirring controversy in Lee County

A proposed lime rock operation is causing a stir in Lee County.

The proposed site sits off State Road 82, not far from Daniels Parkway. It’s mostly an agricultural area but there are some homes to the north.

“We don’t think there’s any way this will be compatible with our land use at all,” said Randy Johnson, a branch manager with nearby business Sakarta Seeds.

Troyer Brothers, a Potato Production Company, wants to mine for limestone in the area between Corkscrew Road and SR-82.

Representatives from the company have said they need the limestone to improve local roads, but opponents say it will just do the opposite.

“We’re concerned about the fact there will be a dump truck every 40 seconds onto 82 and it’s already a very dangerous road,” Johnson said.

Johnson works right next to the Troyer Brothers plot of land and says the dump trucks will be hazardous for people who live close by. And animals could also be affected.

“We’re concerned the mine is scheduled to operate from sunrise to sunset and panthers are very active early in the morning and late at night,” said Kelly McNab with Conservancy of SWFL.

Experts say silica dust produced by mining can be harmful to animals and people.

“The big point about this project, it’s in the wrong place at the wrong time,” McNab said.

The group opposed to the mining project will hold two informational meetings set for next week. The time and locations are listed below.

Lehigh Acres and Gateway residents can attend a free information session:

6 p.m. on June 12 in the Griffin Dining Room at the Gateway Golf and County Club on 12091 Gateway Greens Drive in Fort Myers

7 p.m. on June 14 in the multipurpose room at Veterans Community Park on 55 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres

Those interested can RSVP here.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown