Lois Riess will have first appearance for new charges today

Published: June 7, 2018 7:54 AM EDT
Updated: June 7, 2018 8:26 AM EDT

Lois Riess will hear new charges in a video conference with a judge Thursday morning.

Riess, who is currently being held at the Lee County jail, was indicted Wednesday afternoon for first-degree murder with a firearm, the State Attorney’s Office said in a press conference.

The 56-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, then killing a woman in April on Fort Myers Beach.

Riess’ first appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

