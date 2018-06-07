Lois Riess will have first appearance for new charges today

Lois Riess will hear new charges in a video conference with a judge Thursday morning.

Riess, who is currently being held at the Lee County jail, was indicted Wednesday afternoon for first-degree murder with a firearm, the State Attorney’s Office said in a press conference.

The 56-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, then killing a woman in April on Fort Myers Beach.

Riess’ first appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Emily Luft