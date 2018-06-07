'We all lost a brother': Cape Coral fire engineer dies of brain aneurysm. (Photo of Michael Camelo Jr. via the Cape Coral Fire Department.)
Funeral procession for fallen Cape fire engineer to take place Thursday

Published: June 7, 2018 9:55 AM EDT

A funeral procession will be held for fallen Cape fire engineer, Michael Camelo Jr., Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old father suffered from a brain aneurysm on June 2, officials said. He left behind two young children.

The procession will follow Veteran’s Parkway across the Midpoint Bridge starting at 10:15 a.m.

Drivers should plan an alternate route if driving in that area between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Map provided by Cape Coral Fire Department.
