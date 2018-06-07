Funeral procession for fallen Cape fire engineer to take place Thursday

A funeral procession will be held for fallen Cape fire engineer, Michael Camelo Jr., Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old father suffered from a brain aneurysm on June 2, officials said. He left behind two young children.

MORE: Officials announce final arrangements for fallen Cape fire engineer

The procession will follow Veteran’s Parkway across the Midpoint Bridge starting at 10:15 a.m.

Drivers should plan an alternate route if driving in that area between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.