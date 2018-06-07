Free skincare event for children hosted in Lehigh Acres

The Florida Skin Center wants to keep your kids’ skin healthy in the Sunshine State.

This weekend the Florida Skin Center is hosting Children’s Day to educate the community about how to identify, prevent and treat common skin conditions.

They will offer complimentary screenings for kids under 18.

Kids have extra sensitive skin and dermatologists will discuss everything from sunscreen best practices to how to identify troublesome spots using the ABCs of melanoma.

To keep things fun, there will be fun activities, giveaways and refreshments for the whole family.

The event is first come, first serve from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 9 at the Florida Skin Center at 615 Williams Avenue in Lehigh Acres.