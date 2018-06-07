Arrest made in 2017 Bonita Springs house fire and homicide

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the October death of Sarah Nicholson, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Cristian Dilan, 20, is facing charges including armed burglary of a dwelling, robbery and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, according to LCSO.

Sarah Nicholson, 34, was found dead just before 6 a.m. after a fire at her home in Bonita Springs on October 27, 2017.

“Both Sheriff Scott and I are so grateful for the unrelenting efforts made by our Major Crimes Unit,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “Victims and their families deserve this type of effort and, regardless of the work required and the resources needed, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will work relentlessly to ensure that justice is served and violent offenders are removed from the streets of Lee County.”

The investigation remains active and additional leads are being pursued, according to the sheriff’s office.

