5 boaters rescued off Captiva

Five people were rescued Thursday morning after their boat capsized, according to the Captiva Fire Department.

There were four adults and one minor rescued around 9 a.m. They were taken to the South Seas Island Resort Marina, and are being transported to Pineland Marina, where they first left from, according to fire officials.

None of the five people needed medical attention.

The circumstances leading up to the rescue were unclear.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Rachel Ravina