‘We’re actually leaving’: Beachgoers feel effects of red tide on Boca Grande

Lindsay Macklin and her family traveled from Wisconsin to vacation on Boca Grande Beach, and experienced some of the side effects associated with red tide.

“When we arrived on the beach today, we all started instantly coughing,” Macklin said.

Dead fish washing up along the shore is not the only effect of red tide, others can experience respiratory issues.

She said her family left the beach just after a couple of hours. Others, like beachgoer Lori Kosarue, had a similar experience.

“We thought we’d hang out a little bit and see if it will go away but it didn’t,” Kosarue said. “It got worse. So, we’re actually leaving.”

Steve Nitzchke and his family are visiting Boca Grande, and said they felt the effects of red tide.

“We stepped out of the car Monday and it was like walking into … a smoke filled room,” Nitzchke said. “We had our dog here and … she ran once and then she started sneezing, like uncontrollably, and then we just had to take her in.”

Nitzschke said he hopes it dissipates.

“It really spoils the day out on the beach,” Nitzschke said.

People and pets are also impacted by the toxic algae, according to wildlife experts. Red Tide can also strand sea turtles nesting along the beach.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina