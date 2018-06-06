Village of Estero votes to maintain four lanes on Estero Parkway

Cheers could be heard Wednesday after the Village of Estero council made a final decision to improve Estero Parkway.

Councilmembers voted six to one for a $1 million makeover that would maintain four lanes on Estero Parkway, add bike paths and sidewalks to both sides of the road, and improve storm drainage and landscaping.

“It’s been a long battle and we want to protect our neighborhoods,” resident Joe Miceli said.

The alternative would’ve narrowed Estero Parkway to two wider lanes and would’ve included three roundabouts within 1.6 miles. Bike lanes and sidewalks would’ve been added on both sides of the road, and storm drainage and landscaping improvements would’ve been included.

Alternative B would have cost taxpayers $1.5 million more.

“We’re not opposed to roundabouts conceptually, it’s just that they need to be in a place that’s appropriate,” resident Edward Mehmel said.

Fire officials sent councilmembers a letter about how roundabouts obstruct emergency vehicles.

“I appreciate the council for taking the residents opinion into consideration and I think the made the right decision,” Mehmel said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Katherine Viloria