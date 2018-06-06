Tips on how to beat the summer heat and keep costs down

Summer may not start until the end of June, but it is already feeling toasty in sunny SWFL! LCEC reminds customers of simple ways to beat the heat while keeping energy costs down:

When cooling your home, set the thermostat at 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Each degree below adds 8 to 12 percent to the cooling costs.

While away from home for more than two hours, set the thermostat at 83 degrees Fahrenheit.

Install a programmable thermostat that will automatically raise and lower the temperature at certain times of the day.

Be sure your thermostat fan switch is set on the “auto” setting. This is more economical for temperature and humidity control.

Do not close A/C vents or interior doors when A/C is running.

Service your air conditioning system annually.

Change or clean filters monthly.

Turn off fans when the room is not occupied. Each continuously running fan costs approximately $7 per month on your electric bill.

Run pool pumps for a maximum of 8 hours a day in the summer, and 6 hours per day in the winter, unless you are heating the pool.

Install reflective window tint/film that will reflect 65 percent or better on windows facing east, west or south. LCEC also recommends installing awnings, storm shutters and planting shade trees.

Reduce water heating costs by installing a low-flow shower head, setting the water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, or installing a Heat Recovery Unit (HRU), which will heat water at no cost when the A/C is running.

Use a minimum of R-30 insulation in the ceiling/attic floor to save on heating and air conditioning costs.

For more ways to save, visit lcec.net.