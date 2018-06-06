‘Quite a shock’: Man who leased Atrium Executive Center evicted

Matt Hurley, 22, has been evicted from his lease at the Atrium Executive Center because he hasn’t paid his rent since last year.

Hurley started leasing the Atrium Executive Center on the corner of College Parkway and Winkler Road in October of 2017.

He proposed a multi-million dollar renovation of the building, which resulted in him forcing tenants out of the building.

“I feel like we were all really conned,” said former Atrium tenant Steve Schafer.

Tenants said Hurley told them he was the new owner of the Atrium, and then he forced them all out.

But, the company that owns the property, Atrium Southwest Florida Inc., says he was only leasing the property and hasn’t been rent since last year.

“Yeah, it’s quite a shock,” Schafer said.

Now, Hurley has received an eviction notice, and a lawsuit from the building owners.

Hurley has filed a countersuit. Hurley claims he stopped paying rent because the buildings owners refused to let him male improvements to the building, like they promised.

But, Hurley is also facing accusations of securities fraud by an investor in his other company, Young Bloods Inc.

Former Atrium tenants say the young investor took on more than he can handle.

“It’s just unfortunate you (Hurley) didn’t seek advice,” Schafer said. “Nobody expects you to do this on your own.”

WINK News reached out to Hurley and the owners of the building, but never heard back.

